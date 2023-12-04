Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

In a deeply concerning revelation, medical experts are sounding the alarm on a link between escalating pollution levels and a shocking surge in heart attacks, particularly targeting the younger generation. Renowned Indian cardiologist JPS Sawhney, serving as the Chairperson of the Department of Cardiology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, shed light on this disquieting connection, underscoring the urgent need for integrating environmental considerations into public health strategies.

Sawhney, an expert in the medical community, points to the insidious infiltration of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) and other pollutants into the bloodstream through the respiratory system, a process that can lead to lung problems and even failure.

Constant exposure to air pollution, stemming from industrial emissions, household pollutants, environmental factors compounds the problem. Particularly alarming is the winter season, where PM levels can skyrocket to 300-400 easily.

#Environment #Pollution