Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 27

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor category’ for the seventh consecutive day. According to the CPCB, the AQI of the national capital was measured at 261 at 4 pm on Friday.

The AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Various areas in NCR also recorded ‘poor’ air quality, with AQI at 208 in Greater Noida, 227 in Ghaziabad, 224 in Gurugram and 220 in Noida.

In the last one week, Delhi’s AQI remained in the poor category and entered the ‘very poor’ category on October 22, when its AQI hit 313, before slipping back into the poor category.

Besides, the AQI in seven areas in the city surpassed the 300-mark. Anand Vihar was in the very poor category with an AQI of 329. The AQI was recorded at 304 in Burari, 308 in Jahangirpuri, 327 in Nehru Nagar, 342 in New Moti Bagh, 321 in Rohini and 315 in Shadipur. The PM10 levels measuring 329 micrograms per cubic meter are among the prominent pollutants.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said air pollution could rise further in the coming days. He said the buses running on, which arrive from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were playing a major role in depreciating the air quality of the region.

#Environment #Pollution