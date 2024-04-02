Poor civic conditions near district headquarters

Garbage is consistently being dumped on the dividing road between Sectors 10 and 12, near the district headquarters. This highlights the dismal state of sanitation in the area, directly under the purview of the district authorities. Despite frequent visits by senior officials, the failure of the authorities concerned to address the issue undermines the lofty promises of transforming the city into a smart one. If such neglect persists in a supposedly VIP area, one can speculate conditions in other parts of the city. Ajay Kumar, Faridabad

Heaps of trash irk Vikaspuri residents

Residents of Vikaspuri are grappling with sanitation crisis, as heaps of waste have covered almost half of the road. Besides being an eyesore, this can lead to a health hazard. The authorities must take steps to ensure proper garbage disposal. Ashok, Vikaspuri

