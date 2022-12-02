Post-Guj, Mann's team descends on Capital

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 1

After campaigning extensively in Gujarat, several AAP leaders from Punjab, including ministers, have shifted their focus to New Delhi.

They have already started canvassing for party candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Notably, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema are holding “nukkad” meetings to drum up support for AAP. Cheema was seeing campaigning in Kalkaji and Rohini wards.

“The AAP leadership has asked Punjab leaders to campaign for the party candidates in Gujarat and New Delhi. With the campaigning for the MCD poll entering the last stage, we will go all out to win maximum seats,” said a Punjab AAP leader on Thursday.

When asked about the “negative” impact of the AAP government’s performance in Punjab, one of the ministers said they (AAP leaders) had been constantly looking into the Punjab affairs.