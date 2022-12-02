Post-Guj, Mann's team descends on Capital

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, December 1
After campaigning extensively in Gujarat, several AAP leaders from Punjab, including ministers, have shifted their focus to New Delhi.
They have already started canvassing for party candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.
Notably, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema are holding “nukkad” meetings to drum up support for AAP. Cheema was seeing campaigning in Kalkaji and Rohini wards.
“The AAP leadership has asked Punjab leaders to campaign for the party candidates in Gujarat and New Delhi. With the campaigning for the MCD poll entering the last stage, we will go all out to win maximum seats,” said a Punjab AAP leader on Thursday.
When asked about the “negative” impact of the AAP government’s performance in Punjab, one of the ministers said they (AAP leaders) had been constantly looking into the Punjab affairs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...