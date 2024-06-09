Post Lok Sabha poll defeat, AAP vows to strengthen organisation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

After a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a strategic meeting on Saturday to analyse the results. During the gathering, they resolved to strengthen their grassroots organisation for the challenges ahead.

Led by senior party leaders, the meeting emphasised AAP’s steadfast commitment to championing the cause of the Constitution and democracy alongside the residents of Delhi.

The session, marking the first collective assembly of all AAP councillors post-election, saw the participation of key figures, including AAP national general secretary (organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak, Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, among others.

Reflecting on the meeting’s agenda, Pathak said discussions centred on the Lok Sabha election outcomes. “The recent mandate has dealt a blow to the pride of the ruling government, indicating widespread discontent with the status quo,” remarked Pathak. “It is evident that the Modi government’s persistent injustice towards Delhi, exemplified by the unjust detention of our Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, has not gone unnoticed by the electorate,” he added, emphasising the collective resolve to seek redressal for Delhi’s grievances.

Pathak further lamented the Modi government’s encroachment on Delhi’s autonomy, citing the draconian measures adopted to curtail the authority of the elected government.

“Despite judicial intervention, Delhi’s democratic rights were systematically eroded through arbitrary ordinances,” he lamented.

“We remain hopeful that Modi will heed the voice of the people and restore Delhi’s rightful autonomy,” Pathak expressed optimistically.

The meeting also analysed ward-level elections, prompting a consensus on the imperative to fortify the party’s organisational structure at the grassroots level. “In defiance of the incarceration of key leaders, including our CM and Deputy CM, we are steadfast in our commitment to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and safeguard democracy,” asserted Pathak.

As AAP charts its course forward, the resolve to empower the people of Delhi and champion their rights remains unwavering.

