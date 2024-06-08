Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 7

Following the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections where the INDIA bloc lost all seven seats in the Capital, the coalition partners — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress —announced they will not be contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections together. Both parties confirmed their plans to go solo in the highly anticipated elections scheduled next year.

I am confident that the Congress still holds a place in people’s hearts. Although we were briefly on the backfoot, given the current atmosphere in the country, we will build a strong team and contest vigorously. — Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress chief

On Thursday, AAP leader Gopal Rai stated, “The alliance was only for LS polls, no tie-up for Delhi Assembly polls yet,” emphasising that the collaboration was exclusively for the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav echoed this sentiment, stating, “Before the elections, we aimed to form a strong alliance in the INDIA coalition. In this fight to save the democracy of our country, many like-minded individuals came together. The AAP also joined us in Delhi, and we contested with good coordination.”

He further clarified, “But let me make it clear that our alliance was specifically for the LS elections. We had discussions with our seniors yesterday and are in touch with our colleagues for the next two days as well. I am confident that by addressing our shortcomings and playing the role of a strong Opposition, we will bring Congress back in Delhi.”

When asked if he would be the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly polls, Yadav responded, “My primary focus is on working hard. The leadership has tasked me with strengthening the organisation and fulfilling the role of the Opposition. This is just the beginning.”

He added, “You’ll see the number of candidates we field for these 70 seats. I am confident that the Congress still holds a place in people’s hearts. Although we were briefly on the backfoot, given the current atmosphere in the country, we will build a strong team and contest vigorously.”

