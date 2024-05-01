Poster featuring Yasin Malik, ex-PM removed

New Delhi, April 30
The Delhi Police on Tuesday removed a controversial poster near Mandi House Circle, which featured an old photograph of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The poster urged people to ‘vote for Congress, in support of freedom of speech and the release of Yasin Malik’.
Yasin Malik, a leader of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, is currently serving a life sentence in a terror funding case. In 2022, a trial court in Delhi sentenced Malik to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for various offences, including waging war against the Government of India and raising funds for terrorist activities.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court seeking enhancement of Malik’s sentence from life term to death penalty, the maximum punishment for such offences.
Recently, the Narendra Modi government banned several organisations, including the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, for their involvement in promoting terror and secessionism in the Union Territory. Additionally, four factions of the J&K Peoples League were also banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier reiterated the government’s commitment to combating terror activities, stating that the Modi government would not spare individuals or organisations involved in such activities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh #Mandi #Yasin Malik
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...