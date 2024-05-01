Poster featuring Yasin Malik, ex-PM removed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

The Delhi Police on Tuesday removed a controversial poster near Mandi House Circle, which featured an old photograph of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The poster urged people to ‘vote for Congress, in support of freedom of speech and the release of Yasin Malik’.

Yasin Malik, a leader of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, is currently serving a life sentence in a terror funding case. In 2022, a trial court in Delhi sentenced Malik to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for various offences, including waging war against the Government of India and raising funds for terrorist activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court seeking enhancement of Malik’s sentence from life term to death penalty, the maximum punishment for such offences.

Recently, the Narendra Modi government banned several organisations, including the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, for their involvement in promoting terror and secessionism in the Union Territory. Additionally, four factions of the J&K Peoples League were also banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier reiterated the government’s commitment to combating terror activities, stating that the Modi government would not spare individuals or organisations involved in such activities.

#Congress #Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh #Mandi #Yasin Malik