Poster for ‘JNU’ movie sparks row

New Delhi, March 12
The poster of upcoming movie, “JNU: Jahangir National University”, has sparked debate on social media, with many labelling it as a propaganda to demean one of India’s leading central universities ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
The poster features a saffron map of India with the tagline, “Can one educational university break the nation?” Saket Tomar, a user on X, said: “The Reich Ministry for Public Enlightenment and Propaganda presents another gem in the series of enlightening movies for the general public. Jawaharlal has been renamed to Jahangir, suggesting inherent malice.”
Another user, Saqib Dhar said; “Propaganda movie again. They are maligning the image of one of the best universities in the world.” Another movie, “Bastar”, also vilified JNU. One of the actors calls for the public execution of “left-leaning pseudo intellectuals” in big cities. In the teaser, she names JNU as a place where students allegedly celebrated the killing of CRPF officers by Naxals in Bastar.
