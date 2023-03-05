 Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator : The Tribune India

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator

An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator

Manish Sisodia. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 5

The Delhi Police will question the principal and the management commitment coordinator of a government school over a poster pasted at its main gate supporting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia following his arrest, officials said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

“As part of investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case,” a senior police officer said.

The complaint sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding alleged misuse of pictures of children by some leaders will also be probed alongside, he said.

The complaint to NCPCR was made by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Reacting to the NCPCR action on Tiwari’s complaint, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was Manoj Tiwari who sang the song “Baby beer peeke naache” and if someone goes through the lyrics they will understand how disgraceful they are.

“How are children supposed to react to such kind of songs? Why didn’t the panel take action against that? Before the Gujarat elections, the prime minister visited the state and clicked pictures in a fake classroom. Won’t that impact the mindset of the children? Won’t they understand that their prime minister has been building fake classrooms for photos.

“The NCPCR’s job is to act on injustice against children. There are several instances across the country where children have been getting sexually exploited every day. These panels are being used politically these days. They should be turned into a neutral body for better utilisation of these institutions,” the AAP leader told a press conference.

On Friday morning, SMC coordinator Gazala, in connivance with the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidayalaya in Shastri Park, asked the girl students to arrange some desks at the school entrance and pasted a large poster of Sisodia at the main gate, according to the FIR.

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government had set up “I love Manish Sisodia” desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP dispensation.

A case was registered against Gazala under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, police said.

The principal is in-charge of the school and provided the desks, the FIR said.

#Manish Sisodia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

2
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

3
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

4
Haryana

12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes all-time No. 1 Hindi film in India

7
Himachal

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

8
Nation

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

9
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

10
Nation

Winds may flatten wheat crop, impact yield

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

Jail superintendent among five officials arrested after Goindwal Sahib prison clash video goes viral

Gangsters ‘celebrate’ killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

2 gangsters accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder...

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

Swiss ambassador conveys to Ministry of External Affairs tha...

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Former PM has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts from t...

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government as nearly all parties extend unconditional support to Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP

In the state Assembly elections, for which results were decl...


Cities

View All

As a fallout of Ajnala incident, Centre may shift G-20 Summit out of Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion