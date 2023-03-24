Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

Two days after the police crackdown over anti-Modi posters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday held a massive protest against the Prime Minister at Jantar Mantar.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India needed an educated PM. Kejriwal, addressing the gathering at Jantar Mantar, said, “No one was arrested for putting up posters even during the British rule. Bhagat Singh would have not thought in his dream that a day would come when 138 FIRs would be filed for just putting up a poster. Is Prime Minister’s health okay? Our Prime Minister is fighting with the printing press owner and six poor persons for putting up posters.”

He said he was told that the PM worked 18 hours a day and slept for only three hours. “This is the reason he’s irritated throughout the day…and this is why he keeps sending people to jail,” said the Chief Minister.

After anti-Modi posters, similar posters of Kejriwal came up across the Capital on Thursday. The posters slammed Kejriwal as a “dishonest, corrupt dictator”, and carried the slogan “Remove Arvind Kejriwal, Save Delhi”.

Reacting to his posters, Kejriwal said, “I don’t have any problem. Anyone can put up posters. If people are happy, they will appreciate me, if not, they can put up posters against me.”