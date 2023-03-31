Posters targeting PM come up in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi through posters carrying different captions.

Days after anti-Modi posters with ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ slogan, posters with ‘Kya Bharat ke Pradhanmantri padhe-likhe hone chahiye?’ (Should India’s PM be educated?) cropped up in the national capital on Thursday.

Though AAP has not claimed responsibility for these posters, it, however, was quick to react to the posters.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “These posters have already been removed by the Delhi Police that shows that PM Modi wants India to have an uneducated PM. It is now up to the people of the country to decide whether they want to have an educated or uneducated Prime Minister.”

AAP — on Thursday — had announced that the party would put up posters with the caption 'Modi hatao, desh bachao' across the country. AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged that the posters were meant to remind the nation that promises made by the BJP to the citizens "have not been fulfilled yet".

Gopal Rai claimed that the campaign had already started in 22 states across the country, including Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. The campaign was announced on March 23 on the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stubbornly dismantling the democratic structure of the nation and eliminating the Opposition. This is a direct assault on India's democratic structure and Constitution," Gopal Rai alleged.