Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

New Delhi, June 11
Several parts of national capital, including the area housing Delhi L-G secretariat and Chief Minister's residence, faced outages for varying lengths as a substation of power grid in neighbouring UP's Mandola caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Power discom officials said several areas, largely in the central and east Delhi, were affected due to the failure. Some areas in north Delhi also faced outages.
"Areas likely Civil Lines, Model Town, Kashmere Gate, Gulabi Bagh, Shakti Nagar and Vijay Nagar in north Delhi faced outages. The supply was resumed within an hour," said a discom official.
He said the power supply of L-G House and Chief Minister's residence was also briefly affected.
Areas in east, central, south and north Delhi like ITO, Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia, Narela, Model Town, Rohini, Gopalpur, Sabzi Mandi, Wazirpur and Kashmere Gate also faced outages, he said.
Delhi Power Minister Atishi termed the occurrence extremely worrying and said she would meet the Union Power minister and chairman of Power Grid Corporation to ensure prevention of such situation.
In a post on X, the Delhi Power minister said the fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola near Loni (Ghaziabad) in Uttar Pradesh had led to power outage in many parts of the national capital.
"There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2.11 pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas.
"But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated," she said in the post.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn
The Union government has decided to 'restructure' the NSG an...
Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected
A substation of power grid in neighbouring UP's Mandola catc...
BJP tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Odisha CM
KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida are made deputy chief minist...
Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack
21-year-old Saurav Gupta was among the nine pilgrims killed ...
Indian universities allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign varsities: UGC
The 2 admission cycles will be July-August and January-Febru...