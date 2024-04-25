Praveen Khandelwal reaches out to Chandni Chowk residents

New Delhi, April 24
BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, interacted with residents from various segments of society during an extensive outreach campaign on Wednesday.
Khandelwal set up a chaupal at Subhash Park in Adarsh Nagar, where he interacted with locals to understand their concerns.
Addressing the gathering, he highlighted that development had taken place at a rapid pace under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also announced plans for a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Keshavpuram, which he said was in alignment with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Arogya Bharat’.
This initiative is aimed at providing accessible healthcare to every citizen, irrespective of social background, he said.
Khandelwal met with traders at Azadpur Mandi later in the day. The BJP leader claimed that traders expressed their faith in the BJP and PM Modi’s governance.
Acknowledging the vital role of traders and self-employed individuals, Khandelwal said the government’s Mudra Yojana and the National Pension Scheme were testimonies to the BJP’s commitment to their welfare. He assured the traders that the party would implement various schemes for them and focus on enhancing market facilities.
The BJP candidate interacted with people from a minority community in G Block. He emphasised the importance of fulfilling PM Modi’s vision for development and pledged to ensure cleanliness in slum areas and service zones under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring toilet facilities for every household.
Concluding his campaign, Khandelwal met with a women’s group at Hotel Anand Villa in Ashok Vihar. He encouraged them to actively participate in mainstream society and join PM Modi’s initiatives for women empowerment.
