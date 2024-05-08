Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 7

Competing for the heart of Delhi, Chandni Chowk, BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal campaigned in a spirited manner on the streets of Quresh Nagar in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Amidst resounding chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Modi Modi”, and “Chandani Chowk ka ek hi laal, Khandelwal Khandelwal”, the BJP candidate, accompanied by his supporters, traversed through the place, exuding confidence.

Engaging directly with residents from all walks of life, Khandelwal’s campaign caravan embarked on a journey through the heart of Chandni Chowk, weaving through the area, known for its significant Muslim population. Khandelwal’s supporters gathered on the streets, showering him with flowers.

From meetings with resident welfare associations (RWAs) to roadshows across various locales, Khandelwal left no stone unturned in his quest to connect with constituents. He reiterated his commitment to serving as a dedicated representative for the people.

Addressing residents at Pataudi House, Khandelwal highlighted the importance of voter participation in shaping the future of their constituency.

Coming from a political lineage, Khandelwal reminisced his early days with the RSS-associated ABVP during his college years.

Khandelwal pledged to uplift the footwear fraternity of Karol Bagh, vowing to integrate footwear into the essential fabric of daily life alongside clothes, home, car and food.

Expressing his staunch opposition to the sale and purchase of Chinese products, Khandelwal vowed to champion local businesses and artisans once elected to office.

The day concluded with a roadshow in Shakurpur, marked by an outpouring of support from his backers. Supporters went to great lengths to demonstrate their unwavering allegiance to Khandelwal and his vision for Chandni Chowk, climbing atop cranes and utilising flower-showering machines.

He is pitted against JP Agarwal, INDIA bloc candidate.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha