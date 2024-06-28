Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, June 28
With pre-monsoon showers lashing the city almost the entire Thursday night, Gurugram got a trailer of what’s in store for it in the monsoon.
The city reported waterlogging in many parts, especially in residential areas where people couldn’t even step out of their homes.
According to early morning updates, the worst affected areas are Greenwood City, Ardee City, Sectors 21 and 23, Caterpuri, Palam Vihar and Bhim Nagar.
Locals took to social media highlighting the crisis.
Many children couldn’t go to school and people to offices as their vehicles were submerged in water. The entry and exit gates of various housing societies were also submerged.
The garbage strewn across the city started flowing on the roads worsening the situation.
According to the administration, Sohna tehsil received 82 mm of rainfall, followed by Gurugram at 30 mm and Wazirabad at 55 mm. Pataudi received the lowest rainfall at 3 mm.
