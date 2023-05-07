Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

New Delhi, May 6

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited the Mehrauli archaeological park and directed officials to prepare a plan for the restoration of monuments such as Balban Tomb, Jamali-Kamali Mosque and Rajaon ki Baoli.

The plan, he said, should be made at the earliest with fixed timelines for the works to be done under it, according to officials.

Saxena, who was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, also issued directions to sort out scattered carved stones and relics at the park to be displayed at a museum, they said.

The park in Mehrauli also houses the iconic Qutub Minar. “The restoration and beautification of these places has to be done in coordination by the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) and other authorities concerned in a time-bound manner,” Saxena said.

Some parts of the archaeological park come under the jurisdiction of the DDA and some under the ASI. The L-G said departments and agencies involved in preservation and upkeep of the archaeological park should sort out their differences, if any, and take assistance of experts in case a need arose.

“All differences have to be sorted out between departments, and restoration and development works have to be completed in time,” he emphasised.

Saxena directed officials for removing encroachments in and around heritage places. He took stock of the progress of works, started at the park after his visits in February, the officials said. — PTI

Balban tomb, Jamali-Kamali mosque, Rajaon ki Baoli to be restored