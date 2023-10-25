 President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi lead Dasehra celebrations : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi lead Dasehra celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi lead Dasehra celebrations

Urge countrymen to follow Lord Rama’s principles; Sonia, Kejriwal also extend wishes

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi lead Dasehra celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu takes an aim at the Ravana effigy in a symbolic gesture during the Dasehra celebration at Red Fort Ground in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 24

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday attended the Dasehra celebrations at ground opposite the Red Fort in the Capital.

With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the celebrations at different venues in Delhi.

While, PM Modi attended celebrations at Ram Leela Maidan in Dwarka Sector 10 and Sonia Gandhi took part in the celebratory effigy burning of Ravana at the Red Fort’s Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee Grounds.

The President, while addressing the gathering, said, “The teachings of Ramayana have been relevant in the past, present and will continue to be relevant in the future.”

“Today, also we are facing Ravana-like challenges in the form of corruption, inequality, illiteracy, pollution and terrorism.” the President said.

President Murmu said the ideals of Lord Rama can help the country to deal with these challenges. The people of the country can get together to defeat the Ravana of the present time, she added.

She said, “In this fight, a farmer working on the farms and a soldier on the border are as necessary as a scientist working in a laboratory or a politician taking important policy decisions in Delhi.”

The President further said, today at Vijay Dashmi, I pray to Lord Rama that our dream of India becoming a developed nation by 2047 also gets fulfilled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Vijay Dashmi symbolises victory of justice over injustice, humility over arrogance and patience over anger.

Modi said, “We know ‘maryada’ (boundaries) of Rama as well as also how to defend our borders.”

He emphasised on staying vigilant against those who disturb social harmony, casteism and regionalism and selfish thinking instead of development of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined the celebrations at Luv Kush Ram Leela at the Red Fort ground. Along with Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena was also present at the venue.

Kejriwal wished the crowd for the season of festivities. He said, “There is a lot of learnings from the life of Lord Rama. We are making an effort to not let people go to sleep hungry, better education for all and better treatment for the citizens.”

Time to work as team

Today also we are facing Ravana-like challenges in the form of corruption, inequality, illiteracy, pollution and terrorism. In this fight, a farmer working on the farms and a soldier on the border are as necessary as a scientist working in a laboratory or a politician taking important policy decisions in Delhi. — President Droupadi Murmu

#Congress #Droupadi Murmu #Narendra Modi #Red Fort #Sonia Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

8
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

9
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

10
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav