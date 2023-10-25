President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi lead Dasehra celebrations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 24

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday attended the Dasehra celebrations at ground opposite the Red Fort in the Capital.

With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the celebrations at different venues in Delhi.

While, PM Modi attended celebrations at Ram Leela Maidan in Dwarka Sector 10 and Sonia Gandhi took part in the celebratory effigy burning of Ravana at the Red Fort’s Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee Grounds.

The President, while addressing the gathering, said, “The teachings of Ramayana have been relevant in the past, present and will continue to be relevant in the future.”

“Today, also we are facing Ravana-like challenges in the form of corruption, inequality, illiteracy, pollution and terrorism.” the President said.

President Murmu said the ideals of Lord Rama can help the country to deal with these challenges. The people of the country can get together to defeat the Ravana of the present time, she added.

She said, “In this fight, a farmer working on the farms and a soldier on the border are as necessary as a scientist working in a laboratory or a politician taking important policy decisions in Delhi.”

The President further said, today at Vijay Dashmi, I pray to Lord Rama that our dream of India becoming a developed nation by 2047 also gets fulfilled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Vijay Dashmi symbolises victory of justice over injustice, humility over arrogance and patience over anger.

Modi said, “We know ‘maryada’ (boundaries) of Rama as well as also how to defend our borders.”

He emphasised on staying vigilant against those who disturb social harmony, casteism and regionalism and selfish thinking instead of development of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined the celebrations at Luv Kush Ram Leela at the Red Fort ground. Along with Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena was also present at the venue.

Kejriwal wished the crowd for the season of festivities. He said, “There is a lot of learnings from the life of Lord Rama. We are making an effort to not let people go to sleep hungry, better education for all and better treatment for the citizens.”

