President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

ANI

New Delhi, August 5

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday inaugurated the two-day ‘Festival of Libraries 2023’ at Pragati Maidan here to showcase the richness and diversity of renowned libraries worldwide.

The festival aims to promote the modernisation and digitisation of libraries in India while fostering a culture of reading in the country.

During the opening ceremony, President Murmu highlighted the significance of libraries in advancing society and culture. She stressed the need for modernisation and digitisation to bridge the gap between civilisations and make knowledge more accessible.

In line with the PM’s vision, efforts are underway to develop a National Virtual Library, bringing the dream of a single digital library for the nation to reality, she said.

#Droupadi Murmu