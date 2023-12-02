Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

New Delhi, December 1
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi pulled up the Principal Secretary of the department over poor condition of roads at Mandawali.
Atishi directed the Principal Secretary to create a plan to fix the roads and submit a timeline within 48 hours.
She said providing better roads in the capital and maintaining them appropriately is the responsibility of the PWD. Any laxity in the upkeep of roads will not be tolerated, the minister added.
