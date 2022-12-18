Private schools can't refuse admission to EWS kids: HC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

In a legal victory for the Delhi Government, private schools will no longer be able to deny admission to children under the economically weaker section (EWS) category as per their will.

Violators to face action 25% seats in recognised private schools are reserved for EWS children

Schools deny admissions on the pretext of getting low number of general category students

The HC ruled that action would be initiated against schools denying admissions

On Friday, the Delhi High Court issued an order in favour of the Delhi Government and ruled that private schools would no longer be able to deny admissions to children under the EWS category selected through draw of lots by the Directorate of Education. Strict action will be taken if schools fail to do so. The HC order will provide relief to thousands of poor families.

Under the Right to Education Act, recognised private schools have to keep 25% seats for students from socially and economically backward classes. Before the beginning of the academic session every year, private schools inform the Directorate of Education about the number of entry grade seats following which online applications are invited to select children for EWS admissions in a transparent manner through a randomised draw of lots.

Over the last few years, the Directorate of Education received several complaints about private schools refusing to give admission to the children allotted to them. Private schools were arguing that they were denying admissions to EWS children due to low number of admissions in the general category.

It was observed that many private schools were giving admission to one EWS student only after getting admission in three seats under the general category, due to which many children selected in the draw were eventually denied admission.

After this issue was taken to the court, the Delhi High Court deliberated on the arguments of both the parties and reached a decision on Friday that private schools would no longer be able to deny admission to the children selected in the draw and will have to provide EWS admissions on 25% of the total seats available, as declared by the school. Legal action will be taken against the schools refusing admission.