Probe coaching institute for defamatory advert targeting minor, cops told

New Delhi, March 23
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi Police to investigate an allegedly defamatory advertisement by a coaching institute targeting a minor girl.
In a letter to the South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, the NCPCR raised concerns over the potential violation of child rights and defamation laws.
The NCPCR, a statutory body mandated to protect child rights, cited a post on social media platform X wherein the coaching institute allegedly published an advertisement portraying a minor girl in a negative light.
The advertisement insinuated that the girl’s departure from the coaching institute resulted in poor academic performance and suggested that she could have achieved better results through self-study rather than joining another institute.
Expressing grave concern over the potential impact of such advertisements on the minor’s reputation and psychological wellbeing, the NCPCR invoked its powers under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, to initiate action.
The commission highlighted that the advertisement could potentially violate defamation laws outlined in Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. The Delhi Police have been urged to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi