Property consultant dies after falling from building

Noida, January 22
A Delhi-based property consultant died allegedly after falling from the 43rd floor of Noida’s tallest building in a case of suspected suicide, police officials said Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday when the 43-year-old consultant visited the Supertech Supernova building in Sector 94, they said. The 175-metre-tall building is the tallest structure in Noida. It is a residential-cum-commericial space with its upper floors still under construction.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...