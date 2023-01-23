Property consultant dies after falling from building

PTI

Noida, January 22

A Delhi-based property consultant died allegedly after falling from the 43rd floor of Noida’s tallest building in a case of suspected suicide, police officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the 43-year-old consultant visited the Supertech Supernova building in Sector 94, they said. The 175-metre-tall building is the tallest structure in Noida. It is a residential-cum-commericial space with its upper floors still under construction.