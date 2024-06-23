Property dealer shot

PTI

New Delhi: A 23-year-old property dealer was shot allegedly over a financial dispute in South East Delhi’s Jaitpur area, the police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Mirza Associates around 7 pm on Friday when an argument broke out between Zaid and Mohammad Firoz over a monetary issue, they said. Residents informed the police that they heard a gunshot from inside Firoz’s office, a senior police officer said. According to the police, the argument between the two escalated and Firoz shot Zaid. PTI

Two held for duping woman

New Delhi: Two brothers were arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her a job in the Education Ministry. Saurabh Singh (24) and Sagar Singh (27) allegedly cheated the woman of Rs 3 lakh in the name of processing fee and interview fee. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said a woman filed a complaint a few days ago stating that she was in search of a government job when she found a message “12 seats in the Education Ministry for graduates interested candidates inbox me” on Facebook group “Sant Nagar Burari” posted by “Karan Tiwari”. When she communicated on the page, the alleged person told her the process of getting a job in the ministry and later informed her about the payment for the processing and interview fees, Meena said.