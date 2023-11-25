Proposal to instal 1K CCTV cameras in MC schools to be tabled in House

New Delhi, November 24
A proposal to instal 10,786 CCTV cameras in 786 MCD schools across Delhi will be tabled in the next House meeting, an official statement said on Friday.
The proposal further plans to appoint around 3,000 security guards at the MCD schools through GeM portal, the statement added.
The CCTV cameras will be installed in Shahdara North, Shahdara South, Civil Lines, City SP, Karol Bagh, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Southern, Western and Central and Najafgarh areas.
The civic body will instal 8,010 dome CCTVs and 2,776 bullet cameras, the statement said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...