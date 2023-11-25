Proposal to instal 1K CCTV cameras in MC schools to be tabled in House

PTI

New Delhi, November 24

A proposal to instal 10,786 CCTV cameras in 786 MCD schools across Delhi will be tabled in the next House meeting, an official statement said on Friday.

The proposal further plans to appoint around 3,000 security guards at the MCD schools through GeM portal, the statement added.

The CCTV cameras will be installed in Shahdara North, Shahdara South, Civil Lines, City SP, Karol Bagh, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Southern, Western and Central and Najafgarh areas.

The civic body will instal 8,010 dome CCTVs and 2,776 bullet cameras, the statement said.