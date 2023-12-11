Protest march held for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

New Delhi, December 10
Demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, several Sikh protesters today took out a protest march from the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara to Sansad Marg.
A two-hour discussion was held in Amritsar last week regarding the release of Bandi Singhs. The Sikh community claims that many of them are still lodged in different jails despite completion of their sentences. “The Akal Takht has constituted a five-member committee to find ways to secure their release and decided to meet the PM in this regard,” said another protester.
However, Harmeet Singh Kalka, president, Delhi Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGPC) said the protest was organised by different Sikh outfits, but there was no involvement of the DSGPC.
