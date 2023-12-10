Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 9

The Delhi Police temporarily detained several protesters, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, as they breached the police barricades placed in front of the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road.

The protest was held against the Congress leadership’s purported silence on the recovery of approximately Rs 250 crore cash from the establishments of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

The detained protesters were subsequently released with a warning at the Tughlaq Road police station.

The protest began from Jaisalmer House and culminated at the Congress headquarters. The protesters expressed dissent over the alleged shielding of corrupt practices.

Sachdeva claimed that the ongoing counting of recovered notes at Sahu’s establishments might surpass Rs 300 crore. He accused Rahul Gandhi of following a path of corruption, raising questions about the Congress leadership’s silence on Sahu’s actions.

Sachdeva said the gathering at the protest reflected public discontent against corruption and commended investigation agencies for their transparent work. He said the Modi government’s commitment to eradicating corruption was being realised.

He demanded the suspension of Dheeraj Sahu’s Rajya Sabha membership and expulsion from the Congress.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, attributed the substantial turnout to Delhi’s escalating resistance against corruption.

He contended that the recovery of Rs 200 crore had exposed the Congress and regional parties opposing economic investigation agencies to hide their corrupt practices.

