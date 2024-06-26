Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Protests erupted in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Tuesday after parts of a mosque were demolished for alleged encroachment, amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

The demolition drive, however, had to be halted after the situation escalated as a large mob gathered, forming a human chain to obstruct the entry of JCBs into the area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which carried out the drive, said.

The demolition drive was undertaken by the civic body at a municipal park in Y Block of Mangolpuri against an illegally extended boundary wall of the mosque, the officials said.

The MCD removed 20 m of the unauthorised structure but the situation escalated after a large mob gathered at the site objecting to the demolition, the statement said.

“Despite the diligent efforts, the authorities were unable to safely disperse the crowd. In light of these developments, the police advised the MCD to temporarily halt the encroachment removal operation to maintain peace and order. A status report regarding this issue has been filed with the Delhi High Court,” it said.

“The initiative was part of our (MCD’s) ongoing efforts to address unauthorised religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces,” the civic body said.

There were reports of unrest, with some alleging stone pelting, although the police have denied these claims.

