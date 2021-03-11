Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

New Delhi, June 10
Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.
A large number of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.
A police officer said while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.
The protest that was carried out peacefully lasted for 10-15 minutes.
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.
The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.
Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his remarks, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government
Bats for direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police to t...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Independent legislator Balraj Kundu decides to abstain
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15
For the past four years, buses from Punjab to the Internatio...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
NEET PG 2021 admissions: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...