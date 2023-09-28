Provide info on status of deemed forest areas, Delhi High Court tells DDA, MCD

PTI

New Delhi, September 27

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked several city authorities, including the DDA, MCD, NDMC, PWD and others, to provide information about the status of deemed forests within their jurisdiction.

Justice Jasmeet Singh noted the details with respect to these “deemed forests” was given by the authorities to the Supreme Court in an affidavit filed in 1997, and asked them to provide information about their status to the Forest Department.

“DDA, MCD, Northern Railways, Irrigation and Flood Control, PWD, NDMC, L&DO, Station Headquarters Delhi area shall give the required information as sought by the Department of Forest and Wildlife within one week,” the court said.

The court asked the department to file an affidavit before it after receiving all the information.

The court, which was hearing a petition on preservation of green cover in the national capital, also sought a report from the authorities concerned on the status of compensatory afforestation done pursuant to the damage caused to several trees on Vikas Marg.

The matter will be heard next in October.