Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday accepted the bail bond for Sanjay Singh, subject to certain conditions.

Among these, he must provide his itinerary via email and keep his Google location on when travelling outside Delhi-NCR. The bail, granted by the SC on Tuesday, required a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety bond of the same amount, provided by his wife.

Initially, there was a proposal to restrict Sanjay Singh from leaving the Delhi-NCR region. However, after hearing arguments from advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, representing Singh, the court modified the condition. Instead, Singh is required to share his itinerary and location with the investigation officer.

Bhardwaj emphasised Singh’s status as an MP and political leader, highlighting the challenges in seeking court permission during election times when campaign schedules are finalised last minute. Bhardwaj also assured the court that Singh, being an MP, posed no flight risk.

However, special counsel for ED, advocate Zoheb Hossain, reminded the court of the Supreme Court’s condition prohibiting Singh from speaking to the media about his involvement in the case. Singh’s counsel assured compliance with this directive from the apex court.

Additionally, the court imposed conditions such as surrendering his passport, not leaving the country, providing his mobile number to the IO, and cooperating in the investigation.

Sanjay Singh was arrested in October last year by the ED in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Google