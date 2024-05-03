Raghav staying away from AAP to evade arrest: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Amidst the political fervour of Lok Sabha elections, the absence of AAP leader Raghav Chadha has come under scrutiny, with Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissing the party’s explanation and terming it as ‘hilarious’.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had revealed on Tuesday that Chadha had undergone a major eye surgery in the United Kingdom, citing it as the reason for his absence from the AAP’s campaigning efforts.

Kapoor, however, derided this explanation, alleging that Chadha’s absence was a strategic move to distance himself from AAP amidst fears of arrest in the Delhi Government’s alleged liquor scam.

He said, “Every Indian understands that by making eye treatment an alibi for his absence, Raghav Chadha is staying away from Aam Aadmi Party now as he fears possible arrest in the Delhi liquor scam.”

Kapoor further alleged that Chadha had decided to stay away from AAP as he knew that soon the Pandora’s box of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s corruption would open up as well.

He further went on to highlight the absence of other AAP leaders from the party’s poll campaign. Kapoor questioned, “If we trust Saurabh Bharadwaj’s statement that Raghav is missing due to eye treatment, why are Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, ND Gupta, apart from several MLAs, missing from the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign stories in media and social media? Even senior leader Gopal Rai is not being seen much in media stories.”

