Rahul Gandhi’s Birthday: Congress presents Constitution copies to BJP leaders

New Delhi, June 19
To mark the 54th birthday of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav presented a copy of the Indian Constitution to former Lok Sabha Speaker and MP Om Birla at his residence on Wednesday.
The act was part of a broader initiative by Congress leaders, who distributed copies of the Constitution to 54 BJP MPs, including the seven legislators from Delhi.
Yadav said, “Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised the issue of protecting the Constitution, which was crafted by the great minds of our freedom movement, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar, to safeguard the rights and interests of every citizen without fear or discrimination.”
In his covering letter to Birla, Yadav urged BJP MPs to uphold principles enshrined in the Constitution. “People of the country and Delhi elected you to the Parliament. They urge you to raise your voice for the protection of the Constitution,” he wrote.
