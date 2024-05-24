Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “God has sent me” remark, saying that it’s perplexing how this individual, purportedly divinely ordained, exclusively serves the interests of a select few elites.

“It is strange that this ‘person who was sent by God’ only works for 22 people. PM Modi does everything as per elite industrialists. But when poor people demand roads, hospitals, and education, Modi does nothing,” the Congress leader said while addressing an election rally at Dilshad Garden on the last day of campaigning.

Will scrap Agnipath scheme The Agnipath scheme is not just a flawed policy, but an insult to the dedication and sacrifice of our armed forces. — Rahul Gandhi, Cong

Rahul also criticised the media and journalists for asking soft questions to the Prime Minister during interviews, saying that mediapersons praise PM Modi over his “absurd” answers.

Asserting that the INDIA bloc will form the next government on June 4, the Congress leader vowed to scrap the Agnipath scheme and restore the old recruitment system in the Army. “We will tear it down and throw it in the dustbin if the Congress comes to power,” he said while campaigning for INDIA candidate for North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar.

Rahul sharply criticised the Agniveer scheme, saying, “Modi ji has introduced a scheme that jeopardises the future of our young soldiers. This scheme is not just a flawed policy, but an insult to the dedication and sacrifice of our armed forces. We promise to dismantle this scheme and ensure a secure and dignified career path for our soldiers,” Rahul declared to an enthusiastic crowd.

Earlier, amid hectic electioneering, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro to engage with commuters. Photographs and videos of him travelling in the metro have since gone viral on social media, highlighting his attempt to connect with common people. He interacted with passengers and posed for pictures while on his way to a rally in Mangolpuri, North West Delhi, accompanied by Kumar.

