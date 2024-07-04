Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

Delhi BJP leaders and workers, under the leadership of state party president Virendra Sachdeva, held a protest near the Congress headquarters on Wednesday over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disrespectful remarks on the saffron party and the Hindus. The protesters demanded an apology from him.

BJP workers stage a protest over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in Parliament, outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

During the debate on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Rahul had said “the saffron party members are not Hindus as they promote violence and hate”.

“We will continue our struggle until Rahul apologises. If Hindus were violent, the temples of Kashi and Mathura would have been built by now,” said Sachdeva. He also criticised Rahul’s understanding of Hindu culture, stating, “He grew up amidst western civilisation; he can never understand Hindu culture.”

‘Congress leader must apologise’ We will continue our struggle until Rahul apologises. He grew up in western civilisation; he can never understand Hindu culture. —Virender Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Tejasvi Surya, president of BJYM and BJP MP, echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, saying, “We can expect only such statements from the son of a man who called himself a Hindu by accident.” Surya further accused Rahul of conspiring to insult a community that has preached harmony and peace for over 5,000 years.

The protest, which included leaders such as Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj and Arvinder Singh Lovely, saw demonstrators breaking through police barricades. They were eventually detained and taken to the Tilak Marg police station, where they were released after a warning.

Sachdeva said, “Rahul has insulted the entire Indian culture and must apologise to the people of the country. We will take this issue to every household in Delhi and make everyone aware of Rahul’s statement.”

Surya added, “Rahul calling the entire Hindu community terrorists and violent is an unforgivable crime.”

Tiwari emphasised the need for the Hindu community to respond to such insults, saying, “It is time to ponder whether the Hindu community will continue to tolerate such insults. Recently, the Congress linked saffron with terrorism, and leaders of the INDIA bloc have been insulting Hindu deities for a long time.”

Chandolia accused Rahul of disrespecting the dignity of the Lok Sabha, stating, “Insulting Hindu deities is a conspiracy by Rahul to appease a particular section within Parliament.”

Swaraj, MP from New Delhi, criticised Rahul’s anti-Hindu mentality, stating, “Hindus believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, considering the whole world as one family, but Rahul, being an electoral Hindu, will never understand this.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi