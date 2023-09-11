Rain brings mercury down in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, september 10

Rain and cool winds on Sunday brought the mercury down by five notches in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 28.3°C.

The showers also improved air quality in the national capital. Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index was in the 'good' category with a reading of 45 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5°C, two notches below the season's average. The Safdarajung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded 1.3 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The observatories at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Narela and Gurgaon recorded rainfall of 0.2 mm, 0.8 mm, 3 mm, 1.5 mm and 7.5 mm, respectively, during the period.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received reports of waterlogging from five places and of trees being uprooted from 16 locations. The public works department received calls regarding waterlogging from Mundka and Narela, among others.

#Environment #Pollution