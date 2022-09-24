Rain drenches Delhi for third day, traffic hit across city

New Delhi, September 24

The national capital continued to witness light to moderate rain for the third straight day on Saturday, putting the commuters in a tight spot as they faced heavy traffic jam on several roads.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued several advisories for the commuters and asked them to plan their journey accordingly, as many roads in the city were affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes due to incessant rains for the past few days.

Waterlogging was seen on the following roads -- Firni road near Dhansa bus stand in Najafgarh, Abai road near Abai Marg in Chanakyapuri, Aurobindo Marg near Adchini red light, and Rohtak Road near Rajdhani Park metro station.

The waterlogging caused massive traffic jams in various parts of Delhi, leaving the commuters stranded in long queues of cars on major roads.

Trees were uprooted at Outer Ring Road in Pitampura, Mehrauli-Gurugram road near Chhattarpur, Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Mahipalpur, among other places.

The incessant rains caused potholes on several roads, making them unfit for travel.

Delhi's base monitoring station -- Safdarjung observatory -- received 10 mm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The Palam area of Delhi received maximum 21.9 mm of rainfall till 5.30 p.m.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2-degree Celsius, seven notches below the season's normal, while the minimum temperature was 22.6-degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28-degree Celsius. IANS