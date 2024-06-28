Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Capital over the weekend, following showers on Thursday that brought significant relief from the heat. According to the IMD’s weather bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected at isolated places in Delhi and other states on June 28. The city recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm.

However, rains caused waterlogging and long traffic congestions in several areas, leading to inconvenience for commuters.

A man takes cover under an umbrella amid rain on Thursday. MUKESH AGGARWAL



Traffic police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received several calls for waterlogging issues, traffic congestions and fallen trees.

Traffic was very heavy from the Akshardham area to Ghazipur meat market due to waterlogging and vehicles were seen crawling on the stretch.

5.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm Maximum 35.4°C Minimum 28.6°C

Similarly, the traffic was also heavy on the Akshardham-Sarai Kale Khan road.

Traffic was also affected at ITO due to waterlogging.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.6°C. The city has endured extreme heat, experiencing nine heatwave days in June, compared to none in 2023 and 2022.

The monsoon current typically reaches Delhi between June 27 and 29. Last year, it arrived on June 26, and the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to official data.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the Kejriwal government for failing to prevent waterlogging in the city after the first light rain of the season, exposing the government’s claims of having cleaned the drains and sewers.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sachdeva stated, “The city that was yearning for water just a day earlier got waterlogged with light rain, and this is the result of the incompetence of the ministers of the Kejriwal government.”

He pointed out that out of over 700 drains in Delhi, only 150 have been partially cleaned. “It is shameful that the Chief Minister is in jail, and the Minister of Public Works and Water, Atishi, whose job was to get the drains cleaned, has failed in this task just as she failed to provide water to the people of Delhi,” he said. He criticised other ministers for focusing on defending the government against corruption charges while neglecting their duties.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.