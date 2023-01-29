 Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat as Republic Day celebrations come to end : The Tribune India

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat as Republic Day celebrations come to end

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection was done on the facade of North Block and South Block

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat as Republic Day celebrations come to end

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI Photo



New Delhi, January 29

Rains failed to dampen the spirit of Beating Retreat ceremony held at the historic Vijay Chowk here on Sunday as Indian classical tunes played by bands of the armed forces filled the air, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations.

Foot-tapping music marked the beginning of the ceremony with the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu. She was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Modi got drenched as he moved around outside the sheltered area, waving at the audience after the ceremony was over.

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection was done on the facade of North Block and South Block.

As many as 29 Indian tunes were played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the State Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Never missing a step despite the wet ground, the bands began playing the "Agniveer" tune followed by the enthralling tunes like "Almora", "Kedar Nath", "Sangam Dur", "Queen of Satpura", "Bhagirathi" and "Konkan Sundari".

The Air Force's band played "Aprajey Arjun", "Charkha", "Vayu Shakti", "Swadeshi", while fascinating "Ekla Cholo Re", "Hum Taiyyar Hai", and "Jai Bharati" were played by the band of the Navy.

The Army's band played "Shankhnaad", "Sher-e-Jawan", "Bhupal", "Agranee Bharat", "Young India", "Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja", "Drummers Call", and "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon".

The event came to a close with the ever-popular tune "Sare Jahan se Accha".

In a magnificent sight, the contrast of the bands playing with the lights on their instruments on and then playing "Aye mere watan ke logon", with the same lights switched off, cast an ethereal spell on the Vijay Chowk.

The drone show involving 3,500 indigenous drones was, however, cancelled due to bad weather, officials said.

"The drone show could not take place due to bad weather. Lot of preparations had gone into it," a senior official said.

The principal conductor of the ceremony was Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh. While the Army band was led by Sub Maj Diggar Singh, the Naval and Air Force band commanders were M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar, respectively.

The conductor of the State Police and CAPF bands was Assistant Sub-Inspector Prem Singh.

The buglers performed under the leadership of Naib Subedar Santosh Kumar Pandey, and pipes and drums band was played under the instructions of Subedar Major Baswaraj Vagge.

The ceremony, which traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. 

Now, it has emerged as an event of national pride when the colours and standards are paraded.

"It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat," a Defence Ministry statement said on Saturday.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: PGI adds another feather to its cap

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

8 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Sitharaman

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman

Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...

Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...


Cities

View All

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in city

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins evaluating ex-Dy CM OP Soni's assets

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

JAC to intensify stir over Centralised admission portal, retirement age row

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience