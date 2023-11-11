 Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi

Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi

Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi

The Rajghat Power Plant chimney tower in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

A 166m high chimney tower of a sprawling power plant in Delhi that was earlier planned to be brought down has been repurposed and illuminated to serve as a new landmark. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the chimney tower on Friday.

A tech challenge

Compared to the 72.5m tall Qutub Minar which has also been recently illuminated and opened to the public, the Rajghat Power Plant chimney, which is more than 2.2 times the Qutub Minar, posed technological challenges in lighting it up effectively. DDA statement

This makes it the “tallest illuminated structure in the national capital”, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said in a statement.

The DDA said the tower is 2.2 times the height of the iconic Qutub Minar in south Delhi and it has been lit up in a Tricolour theme.

“Compared to the 72.5m tall Qutub Minar which has also been recently illuminated and opened to the public, the Rajghat Power Plant chimney, which is more than 2.2 times the height of Qutub Minar, posed technological challenges in lighting it up effectively,” the statement said.

The Rajghat Power Plant, a coal-based plant spread over 28 acres, was commissioned in 1989. However, it was decommissioned in 2015 due to pollution concerns.

“Lying as an unseemly eyesore for the past more than eight years, the chimney was being planned to be brought down which would have involved a huge cost apart from causing dust pollution, and adding substantially to the city’s construction and demolition waste dump,” the DDA said.

The illumination of the chimney tower has thus added a significant presence in the capital’s skyline, officials said.

With the Qutub Minar in south Delhi, Pitampura TV Tower in north-west Delhi, this illuminated tower will now become an outstanding landmark for central and east Delhi, they said.

L-G Saxena had first visited the Rajghat Power Plant on February 19 and then asked for the chimney structure to be repurposed, so as to convert it into a permanent asset for the city and its residents, the statement said.

Various meetings were held under the chairmanship of the L-G at the Raj Niwas here, and it was decided to repurpose the Rajghat Power House to showcase the power generation mechanism though a 5-D experience for the public, making it a place for information and entertainment alike, it said.

This project is in line with Saxena’s “commitment to beautify the national capital by creating permanent assets” and it will serve as a new landmark of the ITO metropolitan city centre, especially for the lakhs of people entering the central city area on a daily basis to and from across the Yamuna, the DDA said.

“It also promises to unfold further surprises that are to be opened up subsequently through refurbishment and adaptive reuse or repurposing of the power plant precinct,” it said.

#VK Saxena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

3
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

4
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

5
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

6
Punjab

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

7
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

8
Amritsar

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

10
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

‘Playing with fire’: SC tells Punjab Guv to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...

Stop farm fires or we’ll call Chief Secretaries: Supreme Court

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks report on graft complaint against Chief Secretary’s son

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government