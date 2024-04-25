Rajya Sabha MP accuses BJP, PM Modi of committing ‘5G scam’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday called the BJP the biggest corrupt party and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating a “5G scam” to benefit his capitalist friends.

Singh’s comments followed a move by the BJP-led Centre to petition the Supreme Court for a revision of its ruling in the 2G spectrum case, which mandated the auctioning of the country’s natural resources.

Singh alleged that revelations through electoral bonds showed the Government of India, under the PM’s leadership, waived off Rs 15 lakh crore of some of its capitalist friends. Additionally, he claimed that banks settled debts amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh crore for a select few capitalists.

He pointed out that even BJP members, including the PM and the entire party, had protested against the 2G spectrum allocation in the past, arguing against the flawed “first-come, first-served” policy. He highlighted that in 2012, the Supreme Court’s ruling favoured auctioning for spectrum allocation, rejecting the previous policy entirely.

“The policy of granting spectrum licences through administrative processes was adopted in Parliament at a time when 150 MPs were suspended, democracy was violated and voices were silenced. Now, they go to the Supreme Court and argue, ‘What are you doing?’ If we adopt the auction process, it will benefit the country, increase revenue, but how will it benefit our friends? How will our government’s looting continue? How will corruption thrive?” stated the senior AAP leader.

“The PM has no shame. He talks against corruption but also shields it. The BJP seeks a licence for corruption. This 5G scam, under the leadership of Modi, will prove to be the biggest scam in India,” he added.

