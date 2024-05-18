 Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal facing corruption case, blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy against CM Kejriwal: AAP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal facing corruption case, blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy against CM Kejriwal: AAP

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal facing corruption case, blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy against CM Kejriwal: AAP

‘Maliwal is facing charges in an illegal recruitment case registered by Anti-Corruption Branch’: Atishi

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal facing corruption case, blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy against CM Kejriwal: AAP

AAP Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on May 17, 2024. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, May 18

AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that party MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her, is facing arrest in an illegal recruitment case and she was “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of the “conspiracy” against the Chief Minister.

Talking to PTI-Video, Atishi, who is also a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi Government, alleged that Maliwal went to the Chief Minister’s official residence on Monday without an appointment.

“Why did she barge inside? Why did she land up at the Chief Minister’s residence without an appointment? Arvind Kejriwal was busy that day and did not meet her. If he had met her that day, the allegations levelled against Bibhav Kumar could have been levelled against him,” Atishi said.

She said Maliwal was made the face of this “conspiracy” by the BJP.

“The BJP has a pattern. First they file cases and then threaten to send leaders to jail. Swati Maliwal is facing charges in an illegal recruitment case registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch. An FIR has been registered in the case and it is at a stage where she could be arrested.

“The BJP blackmailed Maliwal and made her the face of this conspiracy,” the AAP leader charged.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal’s official residence on Monday, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen, charges rejected as “baseless” by the party.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal and named Kumar as an accused.

Atishi said if the Delhi Police is impartial, it should also register an FIR on Kumar’s complaint against Maliwal.

“Will the Delhi Police register a case of trespassing, breach of security and obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty against her? If the Delhi Police is impartial, it should register an FIR on Bibhav’s complaint. Will it act on his complaint the same way it did on Maliwal’s complaint?” she asked.

“Her call records should be looked into and analysed (to see) which BJP leaders she was in touch with,” she said.

As part of its probe into the incident, the Delhi Police on Friday took Maliwal to Kejriwal’s residence to recreate the crime scene. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

6
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

7
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

8
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

9
Punjab

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

10
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Kumar was first detained from the chief minister's residence...

AAP releases Swati Maliwal's new video walking out of Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bi...

Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, says medical report

Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, says medical report

Medical report says Swati had a bruise of size of 3x2 cm ove...

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

Chadha, a close aide of CM Kejriwal, had gone to the UK for ...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, says medical report

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP built on lies, why was Kejriwal silent in Lucknow? Nadda on ‘AAP’s BJP using Maliwal to frame CM charge’

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches