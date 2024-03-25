Rap battle at Khalsa College on April 3

New Delhi: Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College is set to host ‘Cross Roads’, an inter-college rap battle, promising prizes, fame and bragging rights for the winner. Scheduled to commence at 11 am on April 3, the event will provide participants an opportunity to showcase their rhymes and skills in a memorable hip-hop showdown. TNS
Data Analytics Training at St Stephen’s
New Delhi: The Computer Science Society and Mathematics Society of St Stephen’s College have announced an online student training programme on data analytics from April 5 to 10. Renowned professionals and academicians from various institutions, including Pulkit Gupta from Deloitte and Dr Abhimanyu Gupta from Saint Louis University, will conduct sessions during this programme. Participants will develop practical skills in data manipulation and visualisation, and statistical analysis. Registration fee for students of the college is Rs 250, while outsiders would have to pay Rs 500. The last date to register for the training programme on data analytics is March 26.
