Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

New Delhi, June 6
A video of a rashly driven SUV hitting a motorcycle on a road in the national capital went viral on social media prompting Delhi Police to take cognizance of the accident.
According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday in south Delhi's Arjangarh area when a group of bikers were riding motorcycles.
In the video, the bikers could be seen getting into an argument with an SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) driver while riding the bikes.
In the 45-second clip posted by one Anurag R Iyer, the Scorpio could be seen driven rashly by the driver in the last 10 seconds and subsequently hitting one of the bikers.
The biker, identified as Shreyansh, 20, fell down from his motorcycle and struck the railing across the road.
As he was wearing a helmet, he got away with bruises.
@PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @DCPNewDelhi— ANURAG R IYER (@anuragiyer) June 5, 2022
Please help us , the Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car.
This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for
no one was severely injured
Gears respect riders pic.twitter.com/rcZIZvP7q4
"Please help us, the Scorpio car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car. This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for. No one was severely injured. Gears respect riders," Iyer wrote on Twitter.
Thank you for contacting Delhi Police. Please DM your contact details so that we can reach you.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 5, 2022
Responding to Iyer's tweet, Delhi Police sought contact details from the user. "Thank you for contacting Delhi Police. Please DM your contact details so that we can reach you," it said. IANS
