Realtor shot dead in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area months after murder of younger brother

New Delhi, June 16
A 34-year-old property dealer was shot dead in the Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police on Sunday said.
The family of the victim, Vicky, mounted a roadblock by placing his body on a road in protest against the killing. The blockade lasted for two hours.
His younger brother, Sanjay, too was murdered on March 26, police said.
“Sanjay was shot dead. Three people were arrested in connection with the killing. His elder brother Vicky was shot dead Saturday night when he was returning home on his scooter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
The officer said a few people chased Vicky on a motorcycle in Usmanpur's Shanti mohalla area and fired three shots.
“One round hit Vicky in the back of his head and led to his death. Three empty rounds were found on the spot,” the DCP said, adding, police suspect an old enmity behind the murder.
