REC signs pact with PFC

New Delhi, September 9
Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has signed an initial pact with Power Finance Corporation (PFC) committing higher revenue from operations in FY24 and FY25, its CMD Vivek Kumar Dewangan said. The memorandum of understanding has been signed as per the DPE (Department of Public Enterprises) Performance Evaluation System.
