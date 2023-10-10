 Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows lackadaisical approach of authorities: Delhi High Court : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows lackadaisical approach of authorities: Delhi High Court

Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows lackadaisical approach of authorities: Delhi High Court

Issues notice to IIT Delhi, IP University and Delhi University; asks them to submit report indicating their existing policy qua security measures during college festivals

Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows lackadaisical approach of authorities: Delhi High Court

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 10

The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of security breaches at college festivals and demanded action by authorities after several female Delhi University students alleged that they were secretly filmed while changing in an IIT-Delhi washroom for a fashion show at the institute’s fest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, in an order passed on Monday, stated it was imperative that adequate security measures are put in place to allow students to attend such events without any impending fear of experiencing such acts of violation.

The court, which earlier also dealt with the incident of alleged sexual harassment of girl students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College of Delhi University in February 2020, observed that “unfortunately” it has been confronted with several cases of student harassment during such festivals.

Such “recurrent instances”, it said, show the “lackadaisical approach of authorities organising such festivals in envisaging and enforcing protective mechanisms, aimed at ensuring safety of students participating or attending the event”.

“Thus, in view of the afore-noted episode, this Court deems it appropriate to take suo motu cognisance of the issue of security breaches, particularly in respect of female attendees, at the festivals organised by colleges/universities in Delhi-NCR,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula.

The court issued notice to IIT Delhi, IP University and Delhi University and asked them to submit a report indicating their existing policy qua security measures during college festivals held at their premises.

With respect to the recent incident at IIT Delhi, the court directed the police here to file a status report in two weeks stating the action taken against the accused.

“This episode has left the victims distraught, and has understandably raised concerns regarding misuse of the videos, including their circulation on various social media platforms,” the court stated.

“Given the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, we are of the opinion that immediate action is required,” it observed.

The court also issued notice to Delhi government and Delhi Police in the matter and was informed that a case has been registered under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused is currently in judicial custody.

The court further asked the Investigating Officer to exercise utmost discretion during investigation and ensure anonymity of the women involved.

It also directed that prompt steps be taken to prevent dissemination of photographs clicked and videos recorded by the accused.

In the event such content is circulated on any of the social media platforms, the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned as well as the IO are directed to undertake immediate steps for their take-down, in accordance with law, it ordered.

The matter would be heard next on November 10.

About 10 students from Delhi University’s Bharti College recently alleged that they were secretly filmed while changing in the IIT-Delhi washroom for a fashion show during the institute's Rendezvous festival on October 6.

The girls, in a video posted on social media, alleged that the administration didn’t take action against the accused even after being informed.

A complaint was received at Kishangarh police station regarding the incident and the accused, a 20-year-old contractual cleaner, was arrested, the police have said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas covering World Cup leaves India amid backlash over old anti-India posts

2
India

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

3
Diaspora

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

4
World

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

5
India

Judges’ Appointment: Centre ‘suddenly’ forwards 70 pending proposals to Collegium

6
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

7
World

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, orders Gaza 'siege' and calls 300,000 reservists as conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

8
World

Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin wins Nobel Prize in Economics

9
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

10
Rajasthan

Cow vigilantes ran 'extortion' racket in Haryana, Rajasthan

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

PM Netanyahu lashes out at Hamas saying they will pay the pr...

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in Shopian encounter

The police claim one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba ultras was...

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court to begin final hearing on challenge to Electoral Bonds Scheme on Oct 31

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court to begin final hearing on challenge to Electoral Bonds Scheme on October 31

The Bench made it clear that if the hearing remained incompl...

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

The 49-year-old legislator was arrested by the Delhi ACB in ...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Remove golf practice area from park in week, Chandigarh MC tells Sector 4 RWA

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Firms violating anti-dust norms to face action: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi High Court to livestream court proceedings from tomorrow

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management