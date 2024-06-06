Refrain from despicable politics: Sachdeva to AAP

New Delhi, June 5
After the Rouse Avenue Court rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail application, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva urged Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to stop engaging in “cheap and despicable politics”. The court’s decision comes in light of Kejriwal’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.
Addressing the media, Sachdeva emphasised the need for Kejriwal and AAP to accept the court’s orders and end what he described as a manipulative “game of jail and bail”. He criticised the party’s repeated attempts to deceive the public by citing health issues as grounds for bail.
“Kejriwal and his party should accept the orders given by the court and put an end to the game of jail and bail,” Sachdeva stated.
“The court has made it clear today that whatever medical services Kejriwal needs will be provided to him only in jail, so now the medical excuse is merely a pretext and nothing more,” he added.
“Both the public of Delhi and the court have acknowledged that the Delhi liquor scam occurred, and Kejriwal is its main perpetrator,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...