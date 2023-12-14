Regional Rapid Transit System project: Apex court gives Delhi Govt seven days to transfer funds

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 13

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave seven days to Delhi Government to release funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in compliance of its directions even as it expressed its displeasure over the delay in providing funds for the project as per the approved schedule.

“You will make me reactivate my earlier order,” a Bench, led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, told the Delhi Government counsel.

‘Spending on advertisements huge’ On November 21, the Bench had directed the Delhi Government to transfer funds allocated for advertisement purposes to the project.

The SC had taken note of the fact that Delhi Government’s spending on advertisements in the last three years was Rs 1,100 crore.

Even in the current financial year, Rs 550 crore was earmarked for advertisements, which was more than enough to cover its share of expenditure.

The Delhi Government’s counsel said it had made budgetary provision for the Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar corridors while it was awaiting the Centre’s approval.

The counsel for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing the project, submitted that the other states have already paid the amount for the corridors, but Delhi has not provided it yet.

The Bench took note of the fact that other states had transferred the money in 2019 and 2020. Attorney General R Venkataramani has said there was no problem with regard to the issue of formal approval pointed out by the Delhi Government counsel.

“You want me to take a tough stand at this stage… I have no hesitation, but you can’t get away…,” Justice Kaul told the Delhi Government counsel.

As the Delhi Government counsel said the Centre has to approve the Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar corridors, the Bench said, “This is a new excuse … This is not fair.”

Pointing out that these projects were executed by taking loans and the delay will further escalate the cost, Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh said the Delhi Government should abide by the undertaking given to the court.

The RRTS project — India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service project — consists of semi-high speed rail corridors connecting Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana. Being executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, it’s a joint venture between the Centre and the states concerned.

While the Delhi Government agreed to pay its share of the costs for the Delhi-Meerut project, it had refused to share the financial burden for the remaining two stretches, citing the lack of funds.

The top court had directed the Delhi government to shell out Rs 500 crore from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) to the 82.15-km RRTS corridor being constructed between Delhi and Meerut at an estimated cost of Rs 31,632 crore.

The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, Meerut in 60 minutes.

#Supreme Court