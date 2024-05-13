Repair damaged roads in Faridabad

Many roads in Faridabad are in a pathetic condition. The road connecting the Surajkund-Badkhal chowk to Sectors 21 C and 46 near Siddhata Ashram has been damaged for over a year despite being an important passage for people travelling to South Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport and Gurugram. Craters and potholes on the road pose a grave risk to the lives of commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. The authorities concerned must look into the matter to ensure that the stretch is recarpeted on priority. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

MCG PAYING NO HEED TO LOCALS’ PLAINTS

The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, (MCG) has immunised itself so well that no amount of criticism appears to affect its style of management. The Sector 21 RWA has been demanding an infrastructure overhaul for long. Recently, the residents had complained about leakage in a four-decade-old pipeline in Pocket C of the sector. The JE and SDO had to plead with contractors to undertake the work as the latter were busy, and it took them a week to repair the pipeline. In the meantime, water continued to flow down the drain, highlighting the importance of timely repairs.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Gurugram

