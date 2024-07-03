 Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

A partially submerged vehicle in a waterlogged underpass.



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, July 2

As the monsoon arrived in the Capital last Friday, Delhiites faced unprecedented challenges due to severe waterlogging and flooding. The city experienced a record-breaking rainfall of 228.1 mm, the highest for June since 1936, which overwhelmed drainage systems and flooded several neighbourhoods.

Inadequate preparations for monsoon

The MCD recently cleaned the drains but left silt exposed. With the rain, the silt flowed back, causing puddles and waterlogging in our area. — Urvashi, a Laxmi Nagar resident

Despite paying the highest property tax, we receive inadequate civic amenities. Shops and showrooms suffered considerable damage due to flooding. — Atul Bhargava, president of Traders’ Association

Despite assurances from the AAP-led Delhi Government about improved preparations for the monsoon, the situation on the ground painted a starkly different picture. Areas such as Okhla, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place were among the worst affected. Streets turned into waterlogged zones and shops struggled to cope with rising floodwaters.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, criticised the government’s preparedness, stating, “All the drains overflowed when rain lashed the city on Friday, and the AAP-led MCD and Delhi Government appear more focused on increasing bills than managing essential infrastructure.”

Mayor Shelly Oberoi acknowledged the severity of the rainfall, stating, “Friday’s rain broke an 88-year record, with a quarter of Delhi’s annual rainfall pouring down within hours.”

Expressing frustration over inadequate preparations, a Laxmi Nagar resident, Urvashi, lamented, “The MCD recently cleaned the drains but left silt exposed. With the rain, the silt flowed back, causing puddles and waterlogging in our area.”

Anil Ahuja, a resident of Defence Colony, highlighted systemic failures, remarking, “Sewage systems and nullahs were neglected, leading to backflows and extensive flooding across various parts of the city. This is a collective failure of government agencies.”

In Connaught Place, Atul Bhargava, president of the Traders’ Association, said, “Despite paying the highest property tax, we receive inadequate civic amenities. Shops and showrooms suffered considerable damage due to flooding.”

Chetan Agarwal, a shopkeeper in Chawri Bazar, described the chaotic scene, saying, “Despite long-standing complaints about poor sewage maintenance, no action was taken. Friday’s downpour flooded most shops, posing a risk to electronic appliances.”

The unprecedented flooding has sparked a political blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government, warning of further floods if remedial actions aren’t promptly taken.

In response, the AAP attributed the worst flooding to areas under the BJP-led New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). “The BJP is deflecting responsibility by blaming the Delhi Government, while flooding impacts their own MPs’, ministers’ and judges’ residences,” said an AAP spokesperson.

Vice-Chairman of NDMC, Satish Upadhyay, accused the AAP of corruption and mismanagement. “It’s ironic that they criticise others when they should focus on addressing internal issues within NDMC,” he retorted.

As Delhiites continue to grapple with the aftermath of the monsoon’s first onslaught, concerns linger over the city’s preparedness for future rainfall and the effectiveness of government responses in bolstering infrastructure resilience.

